Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 142.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 142.91% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 229.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.