Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 142.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 229.15 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 142.91% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 229.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales229.15201.37 14 OPM %5.153.19 -PBDT8.374.57 83 PBT6.313.07 106 NP6.002.47 143
