Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR settles slightly lower; all eyes on RBI

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee came off recent lows but consolidated in a narrow range to settle the day lower by 4 paise at 83.96 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Higher international crude prices weighed on the currency although strength in domestic markets limited the downside. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 874.94 points, or 1.11 percent, to 79,468.01 - snapping a three-day losing streak amid gains in other Asian and European markets. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 304.95 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 24,297.50 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due Thursday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.86 and touched an intraday low of 83.97 against the dollar during the session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PM Modi directed IOA to act on Phogat's Olympic disqualification: Minister

Adani planning to raise $1.2 bn for flagship firm via share sale: Report

ITC eyes opportunity to create category with new biscuit launch

Hiring activity up 11% in July on job market's positive momentum: Report

LIVE: Mobile internet, bulk SMS temporarily blocke in Sirsa till Aug 8, 23:59 hrs, says Haryana govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon