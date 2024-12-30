Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Goodyear India approves the appointment of Arvind Bhandari as CMD

Board of Goodyear India approves the appointment of Arvind Bhandari as CMD

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 December 2024

The Board of Goodyear India at its meeting held on 30 December 2024 has approves the appointment of Arvind Bhandari (DIN: 10864817) as an Additional Director with effect from 02 January 2025 and Managing Director (Key Management Personnel) of the Company with effect from 02 January 2025 for a period of five (5) year. The Board also approved the appointment of Arvind Bhandari (DIN: 10864817) as Chairman of the Board with effect from 02 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vakrangee rallies on collaboration with Shriram Life

Vakrangee rallies on collaboration with Shriram Life

Board of Goodyear India approves resignation of director

Board of Goodyear India approves resignation of director

CII calls for cut in excise duty on fuel; reduce personal income tax in Union Budget 2025-26

CII calls for cut in excise duty on fuel; reduce personal income tax in Union Budget 2025-26

Vodafone Idea surges on govt's bank guarantee waiver

Vodafone Idea surges on govt's bank guarantee waiver

Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon