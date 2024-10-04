Business Standard
Board of Gravita India approves change in directorate

Board of Gravita India approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 October 2024

The Board of Gravita India at its meeting held on 04 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Sunil Kansal (DIN: 09208705), as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 04 October 2024.

The Board also approved change in designation of Rajat Agrawal (DIN: 00855284) from Managing Director to Chairman cum Managing Director w.e.f. 05 October 2024.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Mahavir Prasad Agarwal (DIN: 00188179), as Chairman and Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 05 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

