Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.61%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 2.61% at 2070.95 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd slipped 6.24%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 2.98% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 2.94%. The Nifty Media index is down 9.00% over last one year compared to the 27.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 1.74% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.93% to close at 25014.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.98% to close at 81688.45 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Inaugural Address at the 3rd edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi | Photo: X/ @nsitharamanoffc

India to see steep rise in per capita income in coming decade: FM

Trade, container

Escalation in US-China trade war may help India to increase exports: GTRI

Fashion Day 2024

TN readymade garment exporters' profit may rise by 8-10% in FY25: Crisil

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma hails bowlers and fielding for Test series win over BAN

India women vs New Zealand women

IND W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon