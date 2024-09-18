Business Standard
Board of Heritage Foods approves proposal to set up new ice cream manufacturing unit at Shamirpet, Telangana

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 18 September 2024
The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 18 September 2024 has approved the proposal for setting up a new ice cream manufacturing facility at Shamirpet, Telangana.
The new facility is intended to cater to the growing demand for ice cream in the region and expand its production capacity to better serve our consumers. The facility is expected to be commissioned by November, 2025 and will involve a capital investment of approximately Rs.204 crore.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

