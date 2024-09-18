Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Rites Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2024.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd crashed 8.75% to Rs 11197 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9389 shares in the past one month.
 
Rites Ltd lost 6.19% to Rs 667.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84731 shares in the past one month.
Mphasis Ltd tumbled 5.88% to Rs 2991.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16258 shares in the past one month.
Blue Dart Express Ltd fell 5.50% to Rs 8736.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1836 shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 422.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76195 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

