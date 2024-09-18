Business Standard
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begin

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begin

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Voting for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir commenced today, 18 September 2024. As of 1 PM, officials reported a 41.17% voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts.
The polls opened at 7 AM under stringent security measures, reflecting the authorities' commitment to ensuring a safe and fair electoral process. This initial phase sets the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched election in the union territory.
The first round will see 24 assembly constituencies contested across the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian on 18 September. The second phase, covering 26 seats, is slated for 25 September, while the third and final phase, involving 40 seats, is scheduled for 1 October. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 October 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

