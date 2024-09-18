Business Standard
Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
HEG Ltd saw volume of 28.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares
Graphite India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 September 2024.
HEG Ltd saw volume of 28.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.73% to Rs.2,292.60. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.
 
Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 150.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.02% to Rs.579.40. Volumes stood at 6.51 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 19.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.20% to Rs.2,355.05. Volumes stood at 59933 shares in the last session.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20627 shares. The stock gained 4.42% to Rs.5,430.00. Volumes stood at 23971 shares in the last session.
Balaji Amines Ltd witnessed volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61250 shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.2,360.50. Volumes stood at 39821 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

