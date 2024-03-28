Board of Indian Oil revises cost of Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals project

At meeting held on 28 March 2024

The board of Indian Oil at its meeting held on 28 March 2024 has accorded approval for the revision in cost of the Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals (CBRPL) project from Rs. 29,361 crore to Rs. 33,023 crore. The board has also accorded approval for revision in capital structure of joint venture with 75% equity from IndianOil and 25% equity from Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) (subsidiary of the company).