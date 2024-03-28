Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Indian Oil revises cost of Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 28 March 2024
The board of Indian Oil at its meeting held on 28 March 2024 has accorded approval for the revision in cost of the Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals (CBRPL) project from Rs. 29,361 crore to Rs. 33,023 crore. The board has also accorded approval for revision in capital structure of joint venture with 75% equity from IndianOil and 25% equity from Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) (subsidiary of the company).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces cessation of nominee director

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilisers jumps after inking pact with Equinor

Energy stocks edge lower

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finance rallies on buzz over arms' IPO plan

Sensex climbs 655 pts; Nifty tops 22,300; PSU Banks rally

RBI to announce next monetary policy meeting outcome on 8 April 2024

Bank of Maharashtra climbs on appointing Nidhu Saxena as MD &amp; CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon