The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the schedule for future meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yesterday. The central bank will hold its the first three-day meeting from April 3 till April 5. The second meeting will be held from June 5-7 while the next meeting is scheduled between August 6-8.