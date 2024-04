On 22 April 2024

The Board of Indian Overseas Bank will meet on 22 April 2024 to approve the capital raising plan for FY 2024-25 through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and /or through issue of BASEL III compliant Tier II Bonds or such other securities.