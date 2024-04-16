Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dynacons Systems wins contract of Rs 233 cr from NABARD

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced its latest achievement in securing a significant contract worth Rs. 233 crore (all inclusive) from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This monumental contract encompasses the upgradation and migration of Core Banking Solution (CBS) from Finacle 7.0 to Finacle 10.2.25, operating on the Application Service Provider (ASP) model. The scope of the contract includes serving 1391 branches of 38 State Coop Banks across 8 states.
Under the terms of the contract, Dynacons will deploy its comprehensive suite of services, encompassing consultancy, implementation, customization, and ongoing support. Leveraging its domain knowledge and technical expertise, Dynacons aims to minimize disruptions to banking operations while maximizing the benefits of the new Finacle platform. The project scope includes Core Banking Solution upgrade, migration, and maintenance, alongside infrastructure and network enhancements from leading technology vendors such as HPE, Oracle, Fortinet, Array, and Versa.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon