Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 15 May 2025

The Board of JSW Energy at its meeting held on 15 May 2025 has approved the raising of funds not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities of the Company by way of private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Indian Rupee slips in volatile trades despite firm equities

Indian Rupee slips in volatile trades despite firm equities

Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews Economic Capital Framework of RBI

Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews Economic Capital Framework of RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon