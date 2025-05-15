Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Jubilant Foodworks declined 1.77% to Rs 681.30 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 76.9% to Rs 48.01 crore, despite a 33.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,103.18 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 69.4% YoY to Rs 68.73 crore during the quarter.

In Q4 FY25, EBITDA jumped 24.8% YoY to Rs 388.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was 18.5% in Q4 FY25.

In India segment, during the quarter, revenue stood at Rs 1,587.2 crore, registering the growth of 19.1%, driven by 18.8% growth in Dominos India. Dominos like-for-like (LFL) came in at 12.1% with Dominos Delivery LFL at 21.9%.

 

During the quarter, total of 38 net stores were added across all brands in India, ending the period with 2,304 stores.

In International segment, in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, system sales came in at Rs 764.3 crore during the quarter. The revenue came in at Rs 480.2 crore in Q4 FY25. In Q4 FY25, Dominos Sri Lanka revenue of Rs 23 crore was up by 71.7%. Dominos Bangladesh revenue came in at Rs 16.2 crore, higher by 28.2%.

In Q4 FY25, total of 18 net stores were added across all brands in the International markets, ending the period with 1,012 stores.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 47.2% to Rs 210.76 crore despite of a 44% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 8,141.73 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The JFL Group network strength stood at 3,316 stores with net addition of 325 stores in the last twelve months.

Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, commented, Jubilant FoodWorks delivered record group system sales of $1.1 billion in FY25, driven by the successful Domino's India turnaround, the integration of DP Eurasia, and our focus on technology-enabled operational excellence.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks, commented, Trajectory of results over the last three quarters, indicate the strength of our strategy, tech-capabilities and strong execution in Dominos. This growth is order-led, driven by highest-ever new customer acquisition rates, which makes the growth sustainable. We continue to make good progress on our path to build Popeyes and COFFY.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The dividend upon approval by the shareholders will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Jubilant FoodWorks, ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3,316 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong Portfolio of Brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Dominos, Popeyes and Dunkin and two own-brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand - COFFY in Turkey.

Karnataka Bank drops after weak Q4 outcome

Sensex slides 185 pts; PSU bank shares slides

Nilkamal spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 58% QoQ to Rs 34 crore; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

India's Bioeconomy expands from.$10 Billion in 2014 to $165.7 Billion in 2024

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

