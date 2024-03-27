Board of JSW Energy to consider fund raising options

On 02 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of JSW Energy will meet on 02 April 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of eligible securities of the Company by way of private offerings and / or on a preferential allotment basis and / or a qualified institutions placement or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.