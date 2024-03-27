Sensex (    %)
                             
Board of JSW Energy to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
On 02 April 2024
The Board of JSW Energy will meet on 02 April 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of eligible securities of the Company by way of private offerings and / or on a preferential allotment basis and / or a qualified institutions placement or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.
First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

