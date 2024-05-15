Board of Jyothy Labs appoints M. R. Jyothy as Chairman

At meeting held on 15 May 2024

The Board of Jyothy Labs at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the appointment of M. R. Jyothy (DIN: 00571828) as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 15 May 2024 and re-designated M. R. Jyothy, currently the Managing Director of the Company as the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 15 May 2024.