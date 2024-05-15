Business Standard
Board of Jyothy Labs appoints M. R. Jyothy as Chairman

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 15 May 2024
The Board of Jyothy Labs at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the appointment of M. R. Jyothy (DIN: 00571828) as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 15 May 2024 and re-designated M. R. Jyothy, currently the Managing Director of the Company as the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 15 May 2024.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

