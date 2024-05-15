CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 56.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 46.65 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.86% to Rs 63.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.29% to Rs 165.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 56.05% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 46.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.