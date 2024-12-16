Business Standard
Board of Kellton Tech Solutions to consider fund raising

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

On 19 December 2024

The Board of Kellton Tech Solutions will meet on 19 December 2024 to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, inter alia, by issue of equity shares/equity-linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method including determination of issue price, if any and seeking members' and other approval(s), as the Board may deem appropriate.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

