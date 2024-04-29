Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 April 2024
The Board of KFin Technologies at its meeting held on 29 April 2024 has approved the changes in senior management as follows:
Approved the appointment of Sujay Puthran as Chief People Officer and Saijo Menachery as Head - Fund Accounting Solutions with effect from 29 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Approved the change in role and designation of Mario Sylvester Roche (Senior Management Personnel), as the Chief Operating Officer - Alternatives & Wealth Solutions, with effect from 29 April 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon