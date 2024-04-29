Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

At meeting held on 29 April 2024The Board of KFin Technologies at its meeting held on 29 April 2024 has approved the changes in senior management as follows:
Approved the appointment of Sujay Puthran as Chief People Officer and Saijo Menachery as Head - Fund Accounting Solutions with effect from 29 April 2024.
Approved the change in role and designation of Mario Sylvester Roche (Senior Management Personnel), as the Chief Operating Officer - Alternatives & Wealth Solutions, with effect from 29 April 2024.
