Tata Elxsi launches TEcare - a Phygital Neurodiversity Platform

In partnership with Tata Power Community Development Trust and National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities

Leveraging Tata Elxsi's innovative digital therapeutics (DTx) solution, TEcare, TPCDT aims to accelerate the development of the India Neurodiversity Platform.

This phygital platform is the result of a collaborative effort between Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT) and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) and is aimed at supporting individuals with neurodiversity issues, particularly children with autism. It will revolutionise neurodiversity screening, diagnosis, disease management, and care for individuals with special needs.

TEcare, developed by Tata Elxsi, serves as a foundational platform for hosting and integrating various disease-specific DTx modules. With its unified data repository, TEcare simplifies the process of preventing, diagnosing, treating, and managing patients' medical conditions holistically. Not only does it accelerate healthcare solutions with its built-in features, but it also provides healthcare professionals with access to a wealth of patient data points, enhancing their decision-making capabilities.

Recently, Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIEPID under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to pilot-test and launch the Neurodiversity Platform. Unveiled at the National Purple Fest in Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, this platform serves as an integrated hub for neurodiversity support in India. The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion with her support and encouragement.

The Pay Autention initiative brings together families, technology, medical institutions, and expert networks, bridging the gap in awareness and accessibility. The Phygital platform makes the entire initiative smarter with screening, diagnosis, and disease management, along with services like training videos and video consultations around neurodevelopmental disorders. It also helps with external integrations with government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat.

The first phase, the neurodiversity platform is expected to onboard around 5,000 users and is directed towards Tier II and Tier III cities with few care providers for neurodiversity with the help of screening and early diagnosis for early intervention. In the current phase, this platform can be accessed on a tab or a computer. A wider rollout on smartphones is expected in upcoming phases.

Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT) has partnered with Tata Elxsi to drive their "Pay Autention" initiative forward.