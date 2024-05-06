Board of KPI Green Energy to consider fund raising options

On 13 May 2024

The Board of KPI Green Energy will meet on 13 May 2024 to consider a proposal for fund raising by the Company, by way of inter alia, issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a Private Placement or through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP's) or further public issue of Equity or through any other permissible mode nd/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at general meetings or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory /Regulatory/Lender's approval as applicable.