Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of KPI Green Energy to consider fund raising options

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
On 13 May 2024
The Board of KPI Green Energy will meet on 13 May 2024 to consider a proposal for fund raising by the Company, by way of inter alia, issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a Private Placement or through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP's) or further public issue of Equity or through any other permissible mode nd/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at general meetings or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory /Regulatory/Lender's approval as applicable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon