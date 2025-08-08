Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of KPIT Technologies approves investment of up to USD 10 mn in Helm.ai

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 as approved investment of up to USD 10 million via "SAFE Instrument" in preferred stock of Helm.ai in one or more tranches, subject to review of synergy parameters upto the satisfaction of the Company. This investment shall not result in Helm.ai being a subsidiary of the Company, and the Company will not have any participative rights.

Helm.ai builds advanced Al software for self-driving cars. They help OEM to develop safe, scalable, and cost-effective autonomous driving systems-from basic driver assistance to full autonomous driving vehicles. Their software uses cutting-edge Al models and doesn't rely heavily on expensive sensors like lidar.

 

In alignment with KPIT's strategic focus on Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), the partnership with Helm.ai provides access to advanced Al software for autonomous driving and data generation, shall strengthen joint go-to-market efforts with KPIT leading integration and deployment, enables customization for India and other emerging markets, and opens opportunities to develop Al solutions in mobility industry.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

