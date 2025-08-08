Board of KPIT Technologies approves investment of up to USD 10 mn in Helm.ai

Helm.ai builds advanced Al software for self-driving cars. They help OEM to develop safe, scalable, and cost-effective autonomous driving systems-from basic driver assistance to full autonomous driving vehicles. Their software uses cutting-edge Al models and doesn't rely heavily on expensive sensors like lidar.
In alignment with KPIT's strategic focus on Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), the partnership with Helm.ai provides access to advanced Al software for autonomous driving and data generation, shall strengthen joint go-to-market efforts with KPIT leading integration and deployment, enables customization for India and other emerging markets, and opens opportunities to develop Al solutions in mobility industry.
