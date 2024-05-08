With effect from 08 May 2024

Mohanty has been nominated by LIC in place of Hemant Bhargava, who shall cease to be a Director of the Company on account of withdrawal of nomination by LIC with effect from 27 May 2024.

The Board of Larsen & Toubro at its meeting held on 08 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty (DIN: 08058830) as a Director of the Company with effect from 28 May 2024, representing equity interest of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).