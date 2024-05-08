Business Standard
Board of Larsen &amp; Toubro approves change in nominee director

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
With effect from 08 May 2024
The Board of Larsen & Toubro at its meeting held on 08 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty (DIN: 08058830) as a Director of the Company with effect from 28 May 2024, representing equity interest of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Mohanty has been nominated by LIC in place of Hemant Bhargava, who shall cease to be a Director of the Company on account of withdrawal of nomination by LIC with effect from 27 May 2024.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

