Board of LIC Housing Finance approves borrowing budget of Rs 1.22 lakh crore for FY2026

Board of LIC Housing Finance approves borrowing budget of Rs 1.22 lakh crore for FY2026

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 March 2025

The Board of LIC Housing Finance at its meeting held on 05 March 2025 has approved the Borrowing budget aggregate to Rs. 1,22,500 crore for Financial Year 2025-2026 through Loans and/or Issue of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures/ Zero Couponed Bonds/ Subordinate Debt / Upper Tier II Bonds / Commercial Paper / External Commercial Borrowing / Bonds/Foreign Currency Bond/ Securitization by private placement/Public Issue, Refinance from NHB in one or more tranches, Deposits from Public, Corporate, trusts and any other mode of borrowing.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

