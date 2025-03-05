Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro launches AI-first managed services platform - TelcoAI360

Wipro launches AI-first managed services platform - TelcoAI360

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Wipro launched TelcoAI360 to transform operations for telcos by leveraging AI. The AI-first Managed Services platform will empower telcos to roll out differentiated technology solutions at scale and speed, while delivering better customer experience at a fraction of the cost.

TelcoAI360 integrates Wipro's domain expertise with AI-powered tools and solutions, enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to significantly reduce operational costs by streamlining processes, automating workflows, and managing resources efficiently. Additionally, TelcoAI360 will deliver faster time to market for new products and services, boosting revenue potential. Recognizing the unique needs of telcos, the platform will be offered 'as-a-Service' with composable components that can be customised and deployed for each CSP.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happiest Minds Technologies features in NEAT Report on Transforming Core Banking Services

Happiest Minds Technologies features in NEAT Report on Transforming Core Banking Services

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Nifty breaks 10-day slump amid value buying, but trade war fears persist

Nifty breaks 10-day slump amid value buying, but trade war fears persist

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.04%, NIFTY jumps 1.15%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.04%, NIFTY jumps 1.15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon