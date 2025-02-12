Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lupin approves transfer of OTC consumer healthcare biz to new subsidiary

Board of Lupin approves transfer of OTC consumer healthcare biz to new subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

At meeting held on 11 February 2025

The Board of Lupin at its meeting held on 11 February 2025 has approved the transfer of the over-the-counter (OTC) Consumer Healthcare business of the company, on a slump sale basis, to a wholly owned subsidiary that is proposed to be incorporated.

The Board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare or any other appropriate name, as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

