Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam approves VRS for employees

Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam approves VRS for employees

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

On 23 December 2024

The board of directors of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 23 December 2024 has approved the proposal of reduction in employee cost of the company by offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) substantially on Gujarat model (with reduced ceiling of Ex-Gratia) to the employees (both executives and non-executives) of age 45 years and above, so as to make the organization lean and also reduce the staff costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Whirlpool of India, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Stock Alert: Whirlpool of India, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

RMC Switchgears secures Rs 5.42-cr work order from Suncity Urja

RMC Switchgears secures Rs 5.42-cr work order from Suncity Urja

Concord Enviro Systems IPO subscribed 10.67 times

Concord Enviro Systems IPO subscribed 10.67 times

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 35.07 times

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 35.07 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon