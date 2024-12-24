Business Standard

Stock Alert: Whirlpool of India, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Stock Alert: Whirlpool of India, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban :

Bandhan Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank

Stocks to Watch:

Whirlpool of India has signed a definitive agreement with PG Electroplast for the contract manufacturing of select mode of Whirlpool-branded semi automatic washing machines. PG Electroplast will manufacture some of the SKUs for Whirlpool at its factory in Roorkee. PG Electroplast is already an existing supplier of whirlpool-branded air conditioners

Aster DM Healthcare board has approved Nalanda Jayadev as chief executive officer (CEO) of Aster Medcity Kochi & Senior Consultant - Forensic Medicine, with effect from 23 December 2024.

HG Infra Engineering s subsidiary, HG Banaskantha Bess, has entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for procurement of 185 MW/ 370 MWH on long term basis.

 

MIC Electronics reported that competent authority had approved the capacity cum capability assessment (CCA) of the company GPS Location based public address & passenger information system (PAPIS) and LED destination boards in AC and Non -AC ICF & LHB Coaches

Dr Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Finland, Dr Reddys Finland Oy.

Meanwhile, the companys board will meet on 23 January 2025 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on December 31, 2024.

Navas shareholders approved the sub-division / split of equity shares of the company in the ratio of (1:2), 1 existing equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

