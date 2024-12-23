Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Enviro Systems IPO subscribed 10.67 times

Concord Enviro Systems IPO subscribed 10.67 times

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 5.35 crore shares as against 50.15 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Concord Enviro Systems received bids for 5,35,33,347 shares as against 50,15,356 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Monday (23 December 2024). The issue was subscribed 10.67 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (19 December 2024), and it will close on Monday (23 December 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 665 and 701 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 21 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to 46,40,888 equity shares.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares, about Rs 25 crore will be used towards investment in its wholly owned subsidiary (WoS), Concord Enviro FZE (CEF); Rs 10.51 crore towards investment in its WOS, Rochem Separation Systems (India) (RSSPL); Rs 3.07 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirements of the company for purchase of plant and machinery; Rs 50 crore towards investment in its WOS, Concord Enviro FZE for prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Concord Enviro FZE

Further, Rs 20 crore will be utilized towards investment in its WOS, Concord Enviro FZE, for funding working capital requirements of Concord Enviro FZE; Rs 10 crore towards investment in its joint venture, Roserve Enviro to grow its pay per use/pay as you treat business; Rs 23.5 crore towards investment in technology and other growth initiatives for access to new markets; and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Also Read

PremiumHealth ministry

Centre mulls adding more Centres of Excellence for rare disease patients

Bitcoin

Bitcoin sees weekly decline over Fed policy outlook, 1st since Trump's win

Assam, Assam forest

Experts claim latest govt data on India's forests faulty, inflated

Bharat electronics limited

BEL secures Rs 973 cr in new orders; FY25 order book reaches Rs 9,801 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM to meet economists, experts to elicit views on Budget

Ahead of the IPO, Concord Enviro Systems on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, raised Rs 150.09 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 21.41 lakh shares at Rs 701 each to 18 anchor investors.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology.

CESL have in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M) and digitalization solutions including Internet of Things (IoT).

On a consolidated basis, the firm registered consolidated net profit of Rs 0.52 crore and income from operations of Rs 206.17 crore for the five months ended on 31 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 35.07 times

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 35.07 times

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscribed 81.88 times

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscribed 81.88 times

Mamata Machinery IPO subscribed 194.95 times

Mamata Machinery IPO subscribed 194.95 times

Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 80.80 times

Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 80.80 times

Adani Enterprises to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 cr

Adani Enterprises to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon