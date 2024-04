At meeting held on 24 April 2024

The VSS is implemented for the purpose of rationalising the existing operations and manpower at the Company's factory situated in Satara.

The Board of Maharashtra Scooters at its meeting held on 24 April 2024 has approved Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for both workmen and staff of the Company.