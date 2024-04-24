Benchmarks trade with limited gains; European mkt advance

At 13:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 275.91 points or 0.38% to 74,017.03. The Nifty 50 index added 81.10 points or 0.36% to 22,449.10.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.96% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.99%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,406 shares rose and 1,309 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Volatility may zoom as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month April series to May series. The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 25 April 2024.

Gainers & Losers:

Cipla (up 3.84%), JSW Steel (up 2.53%), Tata Steel (up 2.79%), Hindalco (up 2.15%) and Powergrid Corporation (up 1.82%) were major Nifty gainers.

Tata Consumer Products (down 4.51%), Titan Company (down 0.94%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.80%), Grasim Industries (down 0.64%) and Infosys (down 0.61%) were major Nifty losers.

Tata Consumer Products declined 4.51% after the firms consolidated net profit fell 19.35% to Rs 216.63 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 268.59 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 8.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,926.94 crore in March 2024 quarter.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 3.03% after the company's net profit fell 26.02% to Rs 173.76 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 234.87 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income jumped 96.45% YoY to Rs 22,591.46 crore in Q4 FY24.

Tata Elxsi slipped 3.72% to Rs 7,119 after the design led technology service providers net profit declined 2.28% to Rs 196.93 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 201.52 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 8.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 905.94 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

360 ONE WAM rallied 5.31% to Rs 802.70 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.3% to Rs 241 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 155 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 45.8% YoY to Rs 573 crore in Q4 FY24.

Cyient DLM jumped 7.09% to Rs 736.10 after the companys net profit surged 80.62% to Rs 22.74 crore on 30.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.84 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Sequentially, the companys net profit jumped 23.32% and revenue grew by 12.7% in Q4 FY24.

Global Markets:

European and Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday following Wall Streets continued rally for a second straight day.

U.S stock indexes climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday as a strong batch of corporate earnings assuaged concerns over higher rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The benchmark indices continued to trade with decent gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty trade near the 22,450 mark. Metal, pharma and oil& gas stocks witness positive momentum while IT, media and PSU Bank stocks declined