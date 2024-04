Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Suprajit Engineering announced that the relocation of the manufacturing facility of Shanghai Lone Star Cable Co., is now fully operational and the new plant was inaugurated by Fang Wei, the Mayor of Qingcun Town, Fengxian, K. Ajith Kumar Rai, Founder & Chairman and James Ryan, President -Global Operations, Suprajit Group today.