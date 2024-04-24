Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.94% to Rs 5.18 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.06% to Rs 199.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 222.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 87.80% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.94% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.