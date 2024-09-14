Board of Moneyboxx Finance approves allotment of 20.79 lakh shares and 37.37 lakh warrants

At meeting held on 13 September 2024

1. Allotment of 20,79,589 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a price of Rs. 302.20/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 292.20 per equity share), on preferential basis. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company. 2. Allotment of 37,37,745 warrants at a price of Rs. 302.20/- convertible at the option of the warrant holder into equal number of equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- per equity share within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment.

The Board of Moneyboxx Finance at its meeting held on 13 September 2024 has approved the following: