CDSL appoints Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) informed that its board has approved the appointment of Nehal Vora as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years effective from 18 September 2024.
Nehal Vora has over 25 years of extensive experience in the Indian Capital Markets, he has held significant roles at esteemed organizations such as BSE, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SEBI before joining CDSL in September 2019.
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners (BOs) spread across India.
The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 129.25 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 63.12 crore as compared with Rs 63.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 92.99% to Rs 240.78 crore in Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.25% to close at Rs 1,381.75 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

