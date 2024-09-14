CDSL appoints Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) informed that its board has approved the appointment of Nehal Vora as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years effective from 18 September 2024.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners (BOs) spread across India.

Nehal Vora has over 25 years of extensive experience in the Indian Capital Markets, he has held significant roles at esteemed organizations such as BSE, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SEBI before joining CDSL in September 2019.