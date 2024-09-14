Thermax arm bags repeat order of Rs 516 crore

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has received a repeat order worth Rs 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa. This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project. TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers and will undertake complete responsibility for designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.

The project will supply power to the national utility grid, addressing the power needs of the region, and strengthening energy security.

Commenting on the project win, MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari said, Winning the second order for the same project is a testament to the trust the customer has placed in our capabilities. With this project in Botswana, we look forward to contributing to the broader energy landscape in Southern Africa, enhancing its power infrastructure, and setting new benchmarks with best-in-class solutions for efficiency and environmental performance.

TBWES provides equipment and solutions for generating steam for process and power through the combustion of various solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, as well as through heat recovery from turbine/engine exhaust and (waste) heat recovery from industrial processes.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 115.81 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 96.68% as against with Rs 58.88 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,184.41 crore during the quarter, grew by 13.01% year on year.

The scrip ended 1.80% higher at Rs 4,727.25 on Friday, 13 September 2024.

