Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax arm bags repeat order of Rs 516 crore

Thermax arm bags repeat order of Rs 516 crore

Image

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has received a repeat order worth Rs 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa.
This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.
TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers and will undertake complete responsibility for designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The project will supply power to the national utility grid, addressing the power needs of the region, and strengthening energy security.
Commenting on the project win, MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari said, Winning the second order for the same project is a testament to the trust the customer has placed in our capabilities. With this project in Botswana, we look forward to contributing to the broader energy landscape in Southern Africa, enhancing its power infrastructure, and setting new benchmarks with best-in-class solutions for efficiency and environmental performance.
TBWES provides equipment and solutions for generating steam for process and power through the combustion of various solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, as well as through heat recovery from turbine/engine exhaust and (waste) heat recovery from industrial processes.
Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

More From This Section

360 ONE WAM board to mull fund raising on Sep 19

360 ONE WAM board to mull fund raising on Sep 19

CDSL appoints Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

CDSL appoints Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

Harshdeep Hortico wins orders of Rs 86.61 lakh

Harshdeep Hortico wins orders of Rs 86.61 lakh

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

Zydus enters into exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit

Zydus enters into exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 115.81 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 96.68% as against with Rs 58.88 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,184.41 crore during the quarter, grew by 13.01% year on year.
The scrip ended 1.80% higher at Rs 4,727.25 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in J-K's Doda and Haryana's Kurukshetra today

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha during September 15-17

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Pakistan at 1:15 PM today

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces intensify anti-terror operations in various parts of Jammu

Manchester City vs Brentford FC

Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford FC live time (IST), streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon