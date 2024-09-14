Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic climbs 9% YoY in Aug

GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic climbs 9% YoY in Aug

Image

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure's passenger traffic across all GMR Airports increased 9% year on year (YoY) in August 2024, to over 10.6 million passengers.
During the month, domestic traffic grew by 7.4% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 12.9% YoY.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Delhi Airport handled the highest monthly traffic at around 6.3 million passengers (up 8% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.3 million passengers (up 14% YoY).
Aircraft movements also increased by 8% YoY in August 2024, totaling to 69,786 movements.
GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.
 
The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 337.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 15.45 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 19.06% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,402.20 crore during the June 2024 quarter.

More From This Section

Tident incorporates subsidiary in Singapore

Tident incorporates subsidiary in Singapore

Thermax arm bags repeat order of Rs 516 crore

Thermax arm bags repeat order of Rs 516 crore

360 ONE WAM board to mull fund raising on Sep 19

360 ONE WAM board to mull fund raising on Sep 19

CDSL appoints Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

CDSL appoints Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

Harshdeep Hortico wins orders of Rs 86.61 lakh

Harshdeep Hortico wins orders of Rs 86.61 lakh

The scrip advanced 2.20% to settle at Rs 96 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran launches satellite in space amid Western concerns over missile risks

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal full schedule, time, streaming

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India 2-1 Pakistan at half-time

Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leadership to decide Khadse's reinduction after festival: Fadnavis

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Yadav seeks apology from Congress over money-for-posting allegation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon