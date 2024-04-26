Board of Mphasis approves investment in subsidiaries

At meeting held on 25 April 2024

The Board also approved investment n common stock of Mphasis Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, up to US$ 70 million.

The Board of Mphasis at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved the investment in the equity share capital of Mphasis Europe BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, up to US$ 80 million, in addition to extending Corporate Guarantee upto US$ 150 million.