Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 529.23 points or 1.54% at 34914.95 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 12.42%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 7.62%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 5%),Mphasis Ltd (up 3.86%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 3.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 3.65%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.6%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.4%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 3.36%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3%).

On the other hand, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 7.58%), eMudhra Ltd (down 4.1%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.72%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.8 or 0.14% at 74440.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.9 points or 0.15% at 22605.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 245.91 points or 0.52% at 47358.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.18 points or 0.63% at 14065.48.

On BSE,1987 shares were trading in green, 883 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

