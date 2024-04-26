Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 303.42 points or 0.97% at 31721.22 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.7%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.47%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.07%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.13%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.49%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.47%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.42%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.8 or 0.14% at 74440.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.9 points or 0.15% at 22605.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 245.91 points or 0.52% at 47358.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.18 points or 0.63% at 14065.48.

On BSE,1987 shares were trading in green, 883 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

