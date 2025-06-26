Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 26 June 2025

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 26 June 2025 has approved issue of bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The company proposes to issue 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each amounting to Rs 96,41,57,160/- under the bonus issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks rallies after joining hands with Rakuten Symphony

Tejas Networks rallies after joining hands with Rakuten Symphony

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

H.G. Infra Engg rises after incorporating WOS for battery energy storage project in Gujarat

H.G. Infra Engg rises after incorporating WOS for battery energy storage project in Gujarat

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon