Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Orient Technologies approves acquisition of majority stake in eProtect 360 Solutions

Board of Orient Technologies approves acquisition of majority stake in eProtect 360 Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Orient Technologies at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has granted in-principle approval for the acquisition of a 60% stake in eProtect 360 Solutions for a cash consideration of Rs 2.25 crore.

The acquisition is aligned with the company's strategic goal of expanding its cybersecurity portfolio, leveraging eProtect 360's expertise to enhance security service offerings.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

