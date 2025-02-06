Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 80% stake in Tergene Biotech

Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 80% stake in Tergene Biotech

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved to purchase back the entire 80% equity ownership of Tergene Biotech, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, held by Auro Vaccines, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company. On completion of the transaction, Tergene Biotech will become a direct subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics partners with Asian Paints

Mahindra Logistics partners with Asian Paints

Nippon India MF launches Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Nippon India MF launches Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Tata Power restores Unit 5 (500 MW) at Trombay

Tata Power restores Unit 5 (500 MW) at Trombay

Allied Digital Services bags network transformation project

Allied Digital Services bags network transformation project

Rajoo Engineers lays foundation stone for India's first-of-its-kind manufacturing park

Rajoo Engineers lays foundation stone for India's first-of-its-kind manufacturing park

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon