MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 200 cr in clean energy space

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 200 cr in clean energy space

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
MTAR Technologies has secured orders worth Rs. 200 crore in Clean Energy - Fuel Cells, Civil Nuclear Power, MNC Aerospace and Space verticals.

Out of the above orders Rs. 157.4 crore of orders are from Bloom Energy in Clean Energy - Fuel cells division, Rs. 2.7 crore of orders are for first articles from Fluence in Clean Energy - Energy Storage systems, Rs. 22.0 crore of orders are from Clean Energy - Civil Nuclear Power and Rs. 17.9 crore orders are from Space including orders from ISRO and MNC Aerospace customers. Majority of the orders will get executed by end of FY 26.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

