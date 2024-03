At meeting held on 11 March 2024

The proposed acquisition would help PEL in broadening its presence in South India. It enables greater market penetration and provides entry into new end-use sectors.

The Board of Pitti Engineering (PEL) at its meeting held on 11 March 2024 has approved the secondary acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Bagadia Chaitra Industries.