With this order, the total order inflow during financial year 2023-24 till date amount to Rs 3422.91 crore (this includes additional scope of work worth Rs 77 crore from the existing contracts).

PSP Projects has received an new work order worth Rs 410 crore for construction of fintech building for Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company at GIFT City in Government category.