Board of Premier Explosives approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 April 2024
The Board of Premier Explosives at its meeting held on 19 April 2024 has approved has approved raising up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of instruments or security including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement and/or rights issue and/or further public offering, in one or more of the tranches.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

