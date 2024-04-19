Mahadhan Agritech signs MoU with Israel-based Haifa Group

To promote high performing specialty fertilizers for crops

The MAL-Haifa offerings will support agricultural practices that counter the vicious trend of water scarcity and also hugely enhance Nutrient uptake & Use Efficiency in the plants. This will directly help achieve our Prime Minister's dream of Doubling the farm incomes. In addition, these initiatives will also help reduce groundwater and air pollution. We believe this collaboration will bring positive change in the agricultural sector, thereby empowering farmers, said Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of DFPCL. This partnership will significantly contribute to speed-up MAL's journey in the specialty crop nutrient market.

Mahadhan Agritech (MAL), formerly known as Smartchem Technologies (STL) and a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL), and Israel-based Haifa Group, a multinational corporation and leading global supplier of Specialty Plant Nutrients have entered into an understanding to promote high performing specialty fertilizers to improve quality and productivity of crops in India and other countries.