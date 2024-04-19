Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 577.2, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 94.57% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 76.23% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 577.2, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.Canara Bank has gained around 4.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6953.35, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 579.35, down 0.76% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 94.57% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 76.23% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News